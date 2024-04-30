Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 283 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 190.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter worth about $52,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WHR opened at $96.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $91.90 and a 12 month high of $160.62.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.17. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.40.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

