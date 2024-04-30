Mercury Systems (MRCY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Mercury Systems has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.48). Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $197.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.41 million. On average, analysts expect Mercury Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems Stock Up 0.0 %

MRCY opened at $29.09 on Tuesday. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $48.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRCY

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mercury Systems news, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,696 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $50,150.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,476.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mercury Systems news, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $50,150.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,476.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry R. Nearhos acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $95,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,133 shares of company stock valued at $398,311 and sold 3,510 shares valued at $103,685. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.