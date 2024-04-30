New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 108,557 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,557 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Jacobs Solutions worth $13,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,946,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at $66,583,000. Third Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 32.8% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,700,000 after buying an additional 445,018 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,865,000 after buying an additional 332,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 411,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,141,000 after buying an additional 186,030 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on J. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.25.

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $145.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.93. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $274,096.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,711,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,710. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

