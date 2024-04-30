NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 64.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,950 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 2.5% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $1,050.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $940.30.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $877.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $857.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $640.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $272.40 and a 1 year high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

