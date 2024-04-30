OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,200 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the March 31st total of 279,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

OFG opened at $36.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.00. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $39.04.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $213.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OFG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OFG Bancorp news, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 9,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $319,117.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,083,580.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,317. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFG Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 611,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,905,000 after acquiring an additional 225,666 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,205,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 752,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,213,000 after buying an additional 100,661 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 196,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after buying an additional 95,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 9.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,981,000 after buying an additional 51,391 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OFG Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.