Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Lowered to $72.00 at Bank of America

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on OLN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Olin from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Get Olin alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on OLN

Olin Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $53.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.70. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. Olin has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Olin had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Olin will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Insider Transactions at Olin

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,954,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 71,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $3,770,936.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,511.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,954,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,696 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,997 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olin

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Olin by 154.6% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Olin by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Olin by 76.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new stake in Olin during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Olin by 30.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.