OneSpan (OSPN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect OneSpan to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. OneSpan has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $62.93 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect OneSpan to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get OneSpan alerts:

OneSpan Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OSPN opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $412.51 million, a PE ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 0.80. OneSpan has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneSpan

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $49,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 73,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,935.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OSPN shares. StockNews.com downgraded OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Sidoti cut shares of OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OSPN

About OneSpan

(Get Free Report)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.