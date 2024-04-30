OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,060,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,303 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 1.06% of OneSpaWorld worth $14,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,224,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,362,000 after purchasing an additional 98,877 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 25,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on OneSpaWorld from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

OneSpaWorld stock opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -115.53 and a beta of 2.12. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $194.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 473,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,150,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 9,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 473,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,150,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maryam Banikarim sold 6,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $83,791.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,248.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

