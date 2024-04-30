Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Given New $85.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.02% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.08.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Onsemi

Onsemi Trading Up 4.1 %

ON opened at $70.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.11 and its 200 day moving average is $75.28.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onsemi

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Onsemi by 7,749.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after buying an additional 82,301 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Onsemi by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Onsemi by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 140,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Onsemi by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 154,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,918,000 after purchasing an additional 73,909 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth $1,137,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onsemi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.