Oppenheimer Trims Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Target Price to $416.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $436.00 to $416.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Pool from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $391.80.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $369.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.24. Pool has a twelve month low of $307.77 and a twelve month high of $422.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pool will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Pool’s payout ratio is 34.43%.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,422. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Pool by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Pool by 96.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

