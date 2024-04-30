PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,211 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of PACCAR worth $37,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in PACCAR by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 61.9% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $113.64 on Tuesday. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.40 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.69 and a 200-day moving average of $102.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $59.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen increased their price target on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PACCAR from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCAR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total transaction of $493,137.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,739.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $2,818,604.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,010,719.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,739.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,946 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,148 over the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.