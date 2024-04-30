Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Holdings Raised by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $254,336,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 12.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,570,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,156,000 after buying an additional 502,785 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 41.2% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,506,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $181,049,000 after acquiring an additional 439,360 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,038.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 472,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,720,000 after acquiring an additional 430,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,214,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,951,000 after acquiring an additional 421,714 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Pease bought 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $151.52 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $174.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $64.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.52.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

