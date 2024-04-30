Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 93.09% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78. The firm has a market cap of $68.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.53. Precision BioSciences has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $27.02.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($6.35). The company had revenue of $7.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 125.84% and a negative return on equity of 204.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Precision BioSciences will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTIL. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 42.0% in the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 339,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 100,530 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 398,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Precision BioSciences by 8.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,148,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 242,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, an advanced gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing therapies for gene edits, including gene elimination, insertion, and excision in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to DNA genome insertion, deletion, and repair. It also provides PBGENE-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) to eliminate covalently closed circular DNA with direct cuts and edits as well as to inactivate integrated HBV DNA with the goal of long-lasting reductions in hepatitis B surface antigen; PBGENE-PMM for the treatment of m.3243 associated primary mitochondrial myopathy (PMM) which is expected to submit an IND and/or CTA.

