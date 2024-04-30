Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $240,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 14,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $199.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.44 and its 200-day moving average is $192.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

