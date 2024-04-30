Principle Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 185,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 14,837 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at about $556,000. Kaye Capital Management lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kaye Capital Management now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 84,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS QJUN opened at $25.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.15. The stock has a market cap of $331.47 million, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.78.

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

