Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Lowered by DA Davidson

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Inter Parfums in a research note issued on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.81. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inter Parfums’ current full-year earnings is $5.15 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $117.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.34. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $116.63 and a 52 week high of $156.75.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $328.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth $6,624,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 200,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,592,000 after buying an additional 17,079 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the third quarter worth about $2,199,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Inter Parfums by 94.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 276,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,136,000 after acquiring an additional 134,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $37,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

