Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Antero Midstream Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Antero Midstream in a research note issued on Friday, April 26th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Antero Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Antero Midstream’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $279.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.25 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 36.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

AM has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $14.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Antero Midstream has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $14.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $224,105.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,536.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $54,704,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $11,338,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 1,114.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 641,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,034,000 after buying an additional 588,397 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 927,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after acquiring an additional 566,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,513,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,964,000 after acquiring an additional 507,577 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

