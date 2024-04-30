Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Reduced by Capital One Financial

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enphase Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 24th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Enphase Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENPH. B. Riley increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $141.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $113.85 on Monday. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $73.49 and a 52-week high of $192.22. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.82 and its 200 day moving average is $111.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $302.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.06 million.

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at $199,514,312.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,285 shares of company stock worth $6,148,228. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,334,000 after buying an additional 33,809 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

