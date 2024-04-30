Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Enphase Energy, Inc. Reduced by B. Riley (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Enphase Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enphase Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $302.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.06 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ENPH. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.41.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $113.85 on Monday. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $192.22. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,285 shares of company stock worth $6,148,228 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 387,343.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,079,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078,723 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $149,425,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 817,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,083,000 after acquiring an additional 501,385 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $41,068,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 3,396.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,711,000 after acquiring an additional 255,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

