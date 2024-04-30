Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Raised by William Blair

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) – William Blair increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report released on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.74. The consensus estimate for Willis Towers Watson Public’s current full-year earnings is $16.27 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q1 2025 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $8.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.41 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $318.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.21.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of WTW opened at $252.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $269.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $195.29 and a 52-week high of $278.86. The company has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4,811.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,472,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,722 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $300,782,000. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 72.4% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,555,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,072,000 after purchasing an additional 653,300 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 9.0% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,410,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,477,000 after purchasing an additional 445,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total value of $299,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.31%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

See Also

