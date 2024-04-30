Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Posts Earnings Results

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. Rambus had a net margin of 72.41% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Rambus’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Rambus updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Rambus Stock Performance

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $60.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.57. Rambus has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $76.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rambus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $255,045.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,128.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 3,928 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $255,045.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,448 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,128.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 2,004 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,667,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,084 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,298. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

