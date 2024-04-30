Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.2% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROK. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $43,138.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,820.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,383 shares in the company, valued at $691,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $43,138.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,820.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,877 shares of company stock worth $5,058,772. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.1 %

ROK stock opened at $279.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.11 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.57%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

