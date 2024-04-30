Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Given Outperform Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $650.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen cut Roper Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $579.83.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $513.58 on Monday. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $441.06 and a fifty-two week high of $565.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $544.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 18.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,581,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,447,927,000 after purchasing an additional 61,756 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

