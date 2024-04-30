RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.11.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on RPM International from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th.

NYSE RPM opened at $108.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.04. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $78.52 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.29.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that RPM International will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

In other RPM International news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $657,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,933.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $657,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,933.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $200,106.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,029. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in RPM International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 488,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,553,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of RPM International by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 239,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,708,000 after acquiring an additional 15,084 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of RPM International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 239,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of RPM International by 337.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 220,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,649,000 after acquiring an additional 170,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of RPM International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

