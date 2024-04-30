Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $38.15 Million Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,335,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 114,642 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of CenterPoint Energy worth $38,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 634.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $29.22 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $31.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average of $28.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CNP

CenterPoint Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.