Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 18,489 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,319,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,489 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.69% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $37,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 8,355.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VNO opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $32.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.35 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $441.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VNO. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $24.80.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

