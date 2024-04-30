Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 4,018 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,969,551 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,018 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Regions Financial worth $38,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 277.2% in the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RF stock opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $21.08.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

RF has been the topic of several research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.34.

In other Regions Financial news, Director William C. Rhodes III bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

