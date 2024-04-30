Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 79,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of LNT opened at $49.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.15 and a twelve month high of $56.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LNT shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lisa M. Barton bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $53,416.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,720.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

