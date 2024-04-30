Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 65.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,860 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,253 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 177.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 18,179 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 47.7% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 39.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 126,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZION has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $306,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,925.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.99 per share, for a total transaction of $140,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,261,866 shares in the company, valued at $49,200,155.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 7,500 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $306,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,925.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,929 shares of company stock worth $563,778. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $41.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $46.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.21 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

