Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SIX. B. Riley raised Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.31.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SIX

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of SIX opened at $23.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.27. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $28.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.09 and a beta of 2.20.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.18). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $292.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.42 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIX. Rush Island Management LP grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 23.9% during the third quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 3,468,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,536,000 after acquiring an additional 668,986 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 73.1% during the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,287,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,734 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,749,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,833 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,539,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,619,000 after acquiring an additional 260,154 shares during the period. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 60.9% during the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,383,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,538,000 after acquiring an additional 524,070 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.