Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Spin Master in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 25th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Spin Master’s current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

TOY has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Securities raised shares of Spin Master from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.13.

Spin Master Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of TOY stock opened at C$30.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.87. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$30.22 and a 52-week high of C$39.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$32.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$684.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$681.03 million. Spin Master had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 11.34%.

Spin Master Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spin Master

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Harrs sold 1,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.25, for a total transaction of C$48,312.25. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

