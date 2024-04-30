Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Cut to $92.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SBUX. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Starbucks from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.55.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $88.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $84.29 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.27.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $651,738 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,240,652,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8,677.8% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,715,405 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $260,706,000 after buying an additional 2,684,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 342.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,160,737 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,656 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 432.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,039,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $195,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

