State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,789 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,265 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $359,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PLOW stock opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $516.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $35.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $134.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.00 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Douglas Dynamics Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Featured Articles

