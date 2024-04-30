State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 311,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,035 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Under Armour worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 9.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 119.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.
Under Armour stock opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.65. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $9.50.
Several research firms recently issued reports on UAA. TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Williams Trading restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.55.
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.
