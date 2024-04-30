State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,366 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVLT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,546,000 after buying an additional 212,325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,426,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $366,907,000 after purchasing an additional 144,625 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 211.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 84,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,682,000 after buying an additional 57,084 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 791.7% during the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 53,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 14.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 345,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,368,000 after buying an additional 44,816 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CVLT shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $93,782.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,624.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 21,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,102,543.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,065,003.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $93,782.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,624.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,306 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,265. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $99.43 on Tuesday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.90 and a twelve month high of $102.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.59 and its 200-day moving average is $84.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,313.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $216.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.01 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

