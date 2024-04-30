Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Short Interest Down 20.0% in April

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Telecom Italia Price Performance

TIIAY stock opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76. Telecom Italia has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for top, public sector and large account customers.

