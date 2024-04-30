Ternium S.A. (TX) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $2.20 on May 13th

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 2.20 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Ternium’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.10.
Ternium has a payout ratio of 60.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ternium to earn $7.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.0%.
Ternium Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of Ternium stock opened at $43.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.69. Ternium has a twelve month low of $35.22 and a twelve month high of $45.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently commented on TX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ternium from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ternium from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.83.
About Ternium
Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.
