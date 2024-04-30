Ternium S.A. (TX) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $2.20 on May 13th

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 2.20 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Ternium’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.10.

Ternium has a payout ratio of 60.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ternium to earn $7.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.0%.

Shares of Ternium stock opened at $43.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.69. Ternium has a twelve month low of $35.22 and a twelve month high of $45.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.54. Ternium had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ternium will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on TX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ternium from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ternium from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.83.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

