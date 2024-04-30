Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of EMGF stock opened at $45.28 on Tuesday. iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $39.80 and a 12-month high of $53.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.79. The company has a market capitalization of $606.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Get iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF alerts:

About iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF

(Free Report)

Further Reading

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (EMGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Diversified Multiple-Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging market firms, selected and weighted to increase exposure to quality, value, momentum and size. EMGF was launched on Dec 8, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.