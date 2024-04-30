Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of EMGF stock opened at $45.28 on Tuesday. iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $39.80 and a 12-month high of $53.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.79. The company has a market capitalization of $606.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.77.
About iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Can Disney Stock Triple Before 2030?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.