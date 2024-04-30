Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $308,000 Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 200.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 220.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of ASML by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 35.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 7,300.0% in the third quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $909.77 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,056.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $955.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $809.40.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,036.00.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

