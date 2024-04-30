Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $318,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 127,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $970,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $173.85 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $179.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

