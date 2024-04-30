Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $357,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 92.9% in the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $67.70 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.01 and a 12-month high of $70.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.85.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

