Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $381,000 Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,261,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,750,000 after acquiring an additional 58,013 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,087,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,132,000 after purchasing an additional 27,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Elevance Health by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,784,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,521,000 after purchasing an additional 46,322 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,416,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,175,000 after purchasing an additional 57,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 7.2% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,379,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,884,000 after buying an additional 160,524 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV opened at $533.89 on Tuesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $542.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $124.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $512.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $487.42.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELV. StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elevance Health

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.