Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $395,000 Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $277,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,189,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMH stock opened at $218.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $120.93 and a 52-week high of $239.14.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.