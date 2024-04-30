Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 167.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGIB opened at $50.44 on Tuesday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.27 and a 1 year high of $52.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.60.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.187 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

