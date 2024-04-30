Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,385 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 103.2% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $43.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.26 and a 200 day moving average of $41.46. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $48.04.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MO. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.90.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

