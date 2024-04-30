Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,242,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,328,000 after purchasing an additional 136,230 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 601.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,874,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751,373 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,531,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,882,000 after purchasing an additional 939,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,114,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,140,000 after buying an additional 350,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell University acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,212,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHY opened at $81.25 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $82.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.57. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,690.68 and a beta of 0.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2705 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

