Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Takes $485,000 Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 17.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 11,861 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 26,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of LW opened at $84.67 on Tuesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.41 and a 52 week high of $117.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.52.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on LW. StockNews.com lowered Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

