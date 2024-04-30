TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE TDG opened at $1,257.10 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $750.86 and a 1 year high of $1,269.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,205.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,065.56. The company has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Activity

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,921,433.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.55, for a total value of $2,774,875.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,008,691.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,921,433.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,087 shares of company stock worth $69,840,358. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDG. Truist Financial lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,220.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,170.27.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

