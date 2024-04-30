TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE TDG opened at $1,257.10 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $750.86 and a 1 year high of $1,269.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,205.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,065.56. The company has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.42.
Insider Activity
In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,921,433.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.55, for a total value of $2,774,875.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,008,691.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,921,433.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,087 shares of company stock worth $69,840,358. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDG. Truist Financial lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,220.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,170.27.
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
