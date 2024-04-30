Truist Financial Corp Acquires 42,019 Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 586,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,019 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $19,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HTRB. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,073,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,068,000 after acquiring an additional 54,441 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 541,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,411,000 after buying an additional 78,556 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 83,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 894,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,717,000 after acquiring an additional 136,046 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 209,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 119,680 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

HTRB opened at $32.84 on Tuesday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.41 and its 200-day moving average is $33.22.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

