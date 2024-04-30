Truist Financial Corp Sells 13,356 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,356 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $26,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $200,000.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FTLS opened at $60.17 on Tuesday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $50.79 and a 12-month high of $61.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.59.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.