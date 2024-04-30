Truist Financial Corp Sells 13,356 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,356 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $26,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $200,000.
First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:FTLS opened at $60.17 on Tuesday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $50.79 and a 12-month high of $61.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.59.
First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Profile
The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
